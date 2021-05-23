Total CAF Super Cup in Qatar to be played in a bio-bubble

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: cafonline.com

The Total CAF Super Cup in Doha, Qatar on Friday, May 28, 2021, will be played in a biologically safe environment (bio-bubble).



The kick-off is at 1900hrs (local time).



The match will pit the winners of the 2019-2020 Total CAF Champions League, Al Ahly (Egypt), against the winners of the 2019-2020 Total CAF Confederation Cup, Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco) at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha.



This means that both teams and officials who will be involved in the match will be in a “bio-bubble” upon arrival. This includes the match being played behind closed doors and no contact with people who are outside the biologically safe environment prior to the match.



This is the first time CAF adopts a full bio-bubble in a match since the start of the pandemic last year.



The Qatari capital Doha hosted the two previous editions of the Total CAF Super Cup and will be once again the host of the annual one-match playoff.



About the CAF Super Cup:



The Total CAF Super Cup is an annual match between the winner of the Total CAF Champions League and the winner of the Total CAF Confederation Cup.



The first edition was held in 1993 between the winner of the African Cup of Champions Clubs (now known as the CAF Champions League) and the winner of the African Cup Winners’ Cup. Since 2004, it brought together.



