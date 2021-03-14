Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: cafonline.com

Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 Qualifiers – Matchday 5 fixtures

The competition resumes on March 24

The qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 resumes on March 24, 2021, with Matchday 5 games taking place across the continent.



Following are the fixtures (in GMT)



Group A

24.03.2021 16:00 Conakry Guinea v Mali

24.03.2021 13:00 N’Djamena Chad v Namibia



Group B

24.03.2021 13:00 Kampala Uganda v Burkina Faso

24.03.2021 13:00 Omdurman South Sudan v Malawi



Group C

25.03.2021 16:00 Johannesburg South Africa v Ghana

24.03.2021 19:00 Sao Tome Sao Tome and Principe v Sudan



Group D

25.03.2021 16:00 Franceville Gabon v DR Congo

25.03.2021 16:00 Bakau Gambia v Angola



Group E

26.03.2021 19:00 Nouakchott Mauritania v Morocco

26.03.2021 13:00 Burundi v Central African Republic



Group F

26.03.2021 16:00 Praia Cape Verde v Cameroon

24.03.2021 13:00 Kigali Rwanda v Mozambique



Group G

25.03.2021 16:00 Nairobi Kenya v Egypt

25.03.2021 13:00 Moroni Comoros v Togo



Group H

25.03.2021 19:00 Lusaka Zambia v Algeria

25.03.2021 16:00 Francistown Botswana v Zimbabwe



Group I

26.03.2021 16:00 Brazzaville Congo v Senegal

26.03.2021 13:00 Eswatini v Guinea Bissau



Group J

25.03.2021 19:00 Cairo Libya v Tunisia

25.03.2021 19:00 Malabo Equatorial Guinea v Tanzania



Group K

26.03.2021 16:00 Lome Niger v Cote d’Ivoire

24.03.2021 13:00 Bahir Dar Ethiopia v Madagascar



Group L

27.03.2021 16:00 Porto Novo Benin v Nigeria

27.03.2021 13:00 Maseru Lesotho v Sierra Leone