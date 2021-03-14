You are here: HomeSports2021 03 14Article 1204189

Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: cafonline.com

Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 Qualifiers – Matchday 5 fixtures

The qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 resumes on March 24, 2021, with Matchday 5 games taking place across the continent.

Following are the fixtures (in GMT)

Group A
24.03.2021 16:00 Conakry Guinea v Mali
24.03.2021 13:00 N’Djamena Chad v Namibia

Group B
24.03.2021 13:00 Kampala Uganda v Burkina Faso
24.03.2021 13:00 Omdurman South Sudan v Malawi

Group C
25.03.2021 16:00 Johannesburg South Africa v Ghana
24.03.2021 19:00 Sao Tome Sao Tome and Principe v Sudan

Group D
25.03.2021 16:00 Franceville Gabon v DR Congo
25.03.2021 16:00 Bakau Gambia v Angola

Group E
26.03.2021 19:00 Nouakchott Mauritania v Morocco
26.03.2021 13:00 Burundi v Central African Republic

Group F
26.03.2021 16:00 Praia Cape Verde v Cameroon
24.03.2021 13:00 Kigali Rwanda v Mozambique

Group G
25.03.2021 16:00 Nairobi Kenya v Egypt
25.03.2021 13:00 Moroni Comoros v Togo

Group H
25.03.2021 19:00 Lusaka Zambia v Algeria
25.03.2021 16:00 Francistown Botswana v Zimbabwe

Group I
26.03.2021 16:00 Brazzaville Congo v Senegal
26.03.2021 13:00 Eswatini v Guinea Bissau

Group J
25.03.2021 19:00 Cairo Libya v Tunisia
25.03.2021 19:00 Malabo Equatorial Guinea v Tanzania

Group K
26.03.2021 16:00 Lome Niger v Cote d’Ivoire
24.03.2021 13:00 Bahir Dar Ethiopia v Madagascar

Group L
27.03.2021 16:00 Porto Novo Benin v Nigeria
27.03.2021 13:00 Maseru Lesotho v Sierra Leone

