Torric Jibril hopes to get a second chance in the Black Stars under C.K Akonnor

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Torric Jibril

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Torric Jibril has said that he is hoping to get another call-up into the national team under coach Charles Akonnor after earning his debut call up in November 2019.



The enterprising winger received his first Ghana call up under then-coach James Kwasi Appiah in a double header against South Africa and Sao Tomé in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last year.



Jibril, who ended his spell with Congolese giants TP Mazembe is set to join Saudi Arabian outfit, Al-Arabi and according to him, he will work tirelessly with his new outfit in his quest to grab a second Black Stars opportunity.



“In my first call up I felt I will start our game against Sao Tome after our first training. I spoke to captain Dede Ayew and from his thought I was in line to start but things changed so I couldn’t start. Unfortunately for me, I was not named in the 18-man squad for the game, in fact I was surprised a bit but then I was in the national team so I put everything aside,” he told Angel FM in Accra.



He continued, “After our first game I put a lot of energy in my training hoping to play against South Africa, even the coach reiterated that I am ready for the match. I was about to go in as a substitute but unfortunately Baba Rahman got injured which changed everything.”



“My maiden call up was to have a taste and so I’m hoping do well for my club so I can get back into the team,” he said.

