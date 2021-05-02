Toronto's Richie Laryea dreams of playing in the UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea is hoping to continue his career in Europe following his remarkable rise in Major League soccer.



The 26-year old has been one of the best performing players at his position in the MLS.



The fullback has received a lot of interest from clubs in the MLS and in Europe due to his outstanding performances.



Laryea is now dreaming of playing at the biggest stage in football, with Europe considered as the 'Mecca' of football.



"Yes, my goal is definitely to get to Europe," Laryea told hosts David Gass and Charlie Davies in an interview.



"That's what I dreamed of as a kid playing with my brother in the backyard, you're screaming out Champions League Final goals, World Cup goals, so those are goals I had as a kid that I'm not giving up on. I want to play at the highest level possible and the best competition possible, so that's still not out of mind for me. I'm definitely set on trying to do something like that.



"Will it happen? Time will tell. It also depends I think mostly on me and my performances and the other bit I'll leave to whoever else has to sort that out for me, or whatever that might be. But I'm just fully focused on the now and doing well and once you're doing well it opens up a lot of different things, so hopefully I can reach those goals I want to like Europe and whatever else it might be."



Laryea who is of Ghanaian descent made his debut for Canadian men's national team in 2019,.where he's picked up eight senior caps and one goal since making his debut in 2019.



Richie Laryea has made two appearances for Toronto FC and scored one goal in the ongoing season.