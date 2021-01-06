Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Torino interested in signing Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan

Fiorentina midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Serie A side Torino are now interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan according to reports in Italy.



The 27-year old has been attracting interest from other Italian clubs following reports that he is not in the plans of coach Cesare Prandelli.



The Ghana midfielder has struggled for form since joining the Viola from Sassuolo last winter.



Duncan's time at the Artemio Franchi Stadium has been hampered with injuries which have prompted reports that the club is seeking a buyer in the upcoming January transfer market.



According to Italian based news outlet, TuttoSport, Torino could offer Armando Izzo as part of a deal for Duncan.



The two clubs have been in talks lately with Torino regarding the transfer of Simone Zaza.



Duncan has made only four league appearances so far for Fiorentina this season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.