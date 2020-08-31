Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Top five most unforgettable matches between Kotoko and Hearts

Kotoko scored first against Hearts in the final match of the 2004 Confederations Cup

Since 1954 when they clashed for the first time, Kotoko versus Hearts have till date remained the biggest fixture on the Ghanaian football calendar.



The rivalry transcends the football matches and usually generates excitement and heated banter among their fans.



The two clubs have over 170 matches between them and while some games have been etched in the memories of Ghanaians due the circumstances around them, some are remembered no more due to the drabness and poor nature of the performances sold.



Below are www.ghanaweb.com's top five matches between the two teams.



Hearts 4 – Kotoko 0 (2000)



This mortification happened on March 15, 2000. Hearts were in great form then and made a meal out of Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Charles Taylor, Emmanuel Osei Kufuor and Ishmael Addo were the goal scorers for Kotoko.



It remains one of the heaviest defeats for Kotoko in the league.



Hearts 0 - Kotoko 3 (1980)



Kotoko had recorded no away win against Hearts since 1960 and were coming up against a formidable Hearts of Oak side at their favourite Ohene Djan Sports Stadium.



But Kotoko ended the 20 year wait in a great fashion, thumping their rivals by three unanswered goals.



Opoku Afriyie and Francis Kumi and Kofi Badu were the goal getters for Kotoko.



Kotoko 3 – Hearts 4 (1983)



Hearts had gone seven matches without a win against Kotoko and were bent on ending the drought.



A brace from Emmanuel Botchwey and Sam Yeboah ensured that by half time, Kotoko were three goals down.



Kotoko attempted a comeback with Opoku Nti netting a hat-trick to draw level but they were condemned to a defeat by Odamitey who struck in the 76th minute.



Hearts 2 – Kotoko 1 (2001)



This arguably the most memorable game between the two sides for very wrong and disturbing reasons.



It has come to be known as the May 9 disaster after 127 fans lost their lives.



Lawrence Adjei fired Kotoko in the lead after slipping one past Sammy Adjei.



Ishmael Addo struck in the 77th and 81st minutes to win the day for Hearts and the Kotoko fans did not take that kindly.



They started throwing missiles onto pitch, stampede ensued and the rest is an unfortunate history.



Kotoko 1 – Hearts 1 (2005)



The question on everyone’s mouth prior to the game was, who will kiss the cup.



A 1-1 draw in Accra had tilted the tie a bit in favour of Kotoko and in front their packed fans they got the lead through the mercurial Charles Taylor.

Adjah Tetteh waited until the 80th minute to silence the teeming fans at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Hearts won the trophy after a 8-7 marathon penalty victory.

