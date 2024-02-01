Top five highest paid African footballers

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African footballers are rubbing shoulders with footballers from the rest of the world on the payroll as their talents are being appreciated more in the modern game.



Some African footballers have their names in the world's top 20 highest earners, which has set a good precedent for the future and changed the look of African talents.



In that regard, GhanaWeb takes a look at the top five highest-earning African footballers.



Mohammed Salah



Egypt and Liverpool winger tops the list with an annual earning of $53 million. $35 million of the amount is from the field while $18 million is earned off the field through brand influencing.





Sadio Mane





Senegal and Al Nassr winger, Sadio Mane is second on the list with $48 million on field earning.



He also earns $4 million off the field taking his annual earnings to $52 million.



Riyad Mahrez



Algeria skipper and Al Ahli forward, Riyad Mahrez is the third-highest earner on the list. He earns a total of $32 million yearly - $30 million on the field and $2 million off the field.



Kalidou Koulibaly



Senegal captain and Al Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly is next on the list with an annual earning of $26 million



He earns the aforementioned amount on the field while earning $0.05 million off the field.



Hakimi



Morocco and PSG star, Achraf Hakimi is the final player on the list with an annual earning of $20 million. He earns $15 million and $5 million off the field.