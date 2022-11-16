Top five World Cup songs to get you in the mood as Qatar 2022 draws close

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

In four days, the world will gather in the Middle East to celebrate the biggest football festival as Qatar becomes the first Arabian country to host the biggest football event on the planet.



Aside from the beautiful game and skills, we love to see from the superstars who grace the occasion every four years, the World Cup is also a time when some of the finest brains in music get to work together to produce monster hits.



With such fantastic themes to draw inspiration from, musicians who jumped on the World Cup train try to produce incredible jams to create lasting memories in the minds of football fans.



2022 hasn't been any different as Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha have combined to produce a song for the Qatar World Cup titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together) which has accumulated 29,970,835 views on Youtube since the song was published on April 1.



Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, we have put together top five World Cup songs to get you in the mood ahead of the Qatar Mundial.



1. Do You Mind If I Play - France 1998



The song that was produced 15 years ago in both English and Spanish by Youssou N'Dour and Axelle Red is by far the most popular World Cup song which is mostly used as a sign-in tune by most radio sports programs in Ghana.



France won its first FIFA World Cup on home soil after beating record winners Brazil 3-0 in the finals.



2. Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) - South Africa 2010







The 2010 FIFA World Cup was special to Africans because it was the first time the Mundial was hosted by an African country. It had three official tracks; the official song, the official mascot song, and the official anthem.



However, it was the song produced by Colombian superstar and global icon Shakira featuring Freshlyground that was selected by FIFA as the official song.



The song Waka Waka is still popular despite being produced 12 years ago and is one of the few football songs that is often played in clubs and pubs.



3. We Are One (Ole Ola) - Brazil 2014



The next on our list is the 2014 official song produced by Cuban-American rapper Pitbull for One Love, One Rhythm.



Pitbull recruited American singer Jennifer Lopez and Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte to produce the Ole Ola hit song which was used for the 2014 FIFA World Cup won by Germany.



4. Live It Up - Russia 2018







The official song for Russia 2018 was produced by three people namely Iplo, The Picard Brothers, and Free School.



Nicky Jam featured American rapper Will Smith and Kosovo Albanian singer Era Istrefi which was used to promote togetherness and oneness in Russian amidst reports that Russians are not welcoming people.



5. Waving Flag - South African 2010



The song by Somali-Canadian artist K'naan which was originally written to join the fight for freedom for the Somalian people became a global hit in 2010.



Though Shakira had also composed the official Waka Waka song for FIFA, the Waving Flag song was chosen as Coca-Cola's promotional anthem for the 2010 World Cup and many people struggled to choose between the two wonderful songs.



