Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: goal.com

Top five African players in La Liga this season

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

#5 Geoffrey Kondogbia



Kondogbia weighed in with a series of powerful displays in the heart of the park for Valencia even though they endured a difficult season, finishing ninth and missing out on continental qualification. Only Ximo Navarro of Deportivo Alaves registered more interceptions per match than the midfielder’s 2.1.



At 27, Kondogbia is in his prime, and he’s one of several players who appear primed for a summer switch, having reportedly been deemed surplus of requirements in eastern Spain.



He’s been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent transfer windows, while Manchester United are also understood to be monitoring the situation.



Having memorably starred alongside Paul Pogba for France’s youth teams, could the duo be reunited at Old Trafford?



#4 Mohammed Salisu



Also linked with a move to the Premier League, Salisu is understood to be on the brink of securing a move to Southampton.



A fee of just under £11 million has been mooted for the Ghanaian who, remarkably, is still uncapped by the Black Stars.



Salisu has been a massive success in Spain since breaking into the Real Valladolid first team and making his debut in January 2019.



The powerful defender made Marca’s La Liga U-21 XI for the season, alongside the likes of Ansu Fati, and will be much stronger for his experiences battling relegation from the top flight this season.



#3 Jules Kounde



Another starlet to have made Marca’s wonderkid dream team, Kounde has adapted well to life in Spain this season after signing from Girondins de Bordeaux in a €25 million-deal in July 2019.



So impressive has Kounde been, that he was among the newspaper’s nominees for the signing of the season, an award eventually won by Lucas Ocampos.



The youngster has forged an excellent partnership with Diego Carlos, abley protected by Fernando, and speed and agility make him a fearsome prospect in the heart of the backline.



#2 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa



It’s been an astonishing turnaround for Cameroon’s Zambo Anguissa on loan at Villarreal.



Last season, he was relegated from the Premier League with Fulham, and 12 months on, he’s being linked with a move to Real Madrid following his excellent performances in the Spanish top flight this term.



Zambo Anguissa’s performances have helped remind observers why he was once such a highly rated player at Olympique de Marseille, and he ended the season as the joint third most effective dribbler in the top tier.



#1 Thomas Partey



Leading the way in terms of African representation in the Spanish top flight—unsurprisingly—Partey has been a figure of consistency at Atletico Madrid albeit during a transitional season for Diego Simeone’s side.



A third-placed finish is a decent finish following a sluggish start to the campaign, and Partey can still hope for success in the Champions League next month.



His strong performances and all-round midfield contribution continues to make him a valued contributor at the Wanda Metropolitano, and now establishing himself as one of Europe’s finest central midfielders, rumours linking him to Arsenal are not going away…

