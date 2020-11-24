Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Top South African coach Owen Da Gama heading to Ghana for scouting mission

Former Bafana Bafana coach, Owen Da Gama

Former Bafana Bafana coach Owen Da Gama is heading to Ghana to scout for talents for PSL clubs.



The highly-rated trainer will be the chief scout in a tournament to be played from 7-11 December.



The tournament, organized by South Africa-based Impilo Global, will feature teams like Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.



"I've been working in Ghana from 2011, in football," Mandla Dlamini is quoted by KickOff.com.



"My agency does a lot of work there, and some of the activities are we assist football clubs in terms of sustainability, and in terms of creating opportunities for their players."



"We were going to travel with Owen on the 24th of March just before the pandemic hit the world. So the invitation was extended by me to him after one of the clubs that we represent, with other teams that play in the Ghana Premier League and Second division."



"They do that to expose players to any opportunities that may arise for them elsewhere."



Da Gama is now jobless after Highlands Park's Premiership status was sold to TS Galaxy.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.