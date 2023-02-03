Top Premier League matches to watch this weekend

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Transfer season is over, and all eyes will be eager to see if new players make their team debuts this coming weekend. With Chelsea ending the transfer season as one of the biggest spenders, fans will be eager to see the impact new signings make on the pitch.



With transfer amounts of £106.8 million for Enzo Fernández and £62 million for Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea can only hope the team will turn around. Arsenal, who are currently top of the table, signed Jorginho for £12 million; will this tempo-setting player help the team maintain their title hopes?





Looking at the English Premier League lineup this weekend, all eyes will be on Spurs as they take on second-place Man City.



Spurs VS Man City



English Premier League: Match Day 22 preview



Man City have struggled in their last three away games against Tottenham.This means things are looking up for the Spurs, who are now at full squad strength. Spurs' new signings Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro will be keen to make their first appearances this weekend. While earlier in the week Spurs captain Harry Kane was on the bench for an FA Cup clash due to illness, the team still managed a win.



Recently, City has struggled to find the net in their last eight away games, only scoring two or more in one of their matches. Super Star Erling Haaland has been less than stellar in his last six away games, only scoring in one match.



Everton VS Arsenal



English Premier League: Match Day 22 preview



If the Gunners want to start cementing their position at the top of the table, now is their chance. Playing against Everton, who is fighting for survival, provides an opportunity to score important goals.With key players still out due to injury and a mid-week FA Cup loss against Manchester City, the Gunners are going to need to stay focused.



In the past, it has been games outside of the top six where Arsenal tends to fall; these ‘smaller’ games are where the points are easily won, so it’s Arsenal’s game to lose.



With Everton having won three of the last four Premier League matches against Arsenal, the statistics speak for themselves. But Arsenal has won 99 of their 202 league matches against the Toffees; a win this weekend would make them the first English League team to record 100 wins against the same opponent. Hopefully, new teammate Jorginho will make his debut this weekend and make an impact where it matters most.



