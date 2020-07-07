Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Top Portuguese clubs jostle for Gideon Mensah

Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah has emerged as a top target for top sides in the Portuguese Primera League.



FC Porto, Vitória de Guimarães, Sporting Lisbon and Braga have all expressed interest in getting the services of the former West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) player.



Mensah caught the attention of the Portuguese clubs following his impressive outing during last seasons pre season games with Real Madrid and Chelsea.



The young and energetic player who already has two national team caps spent last season at Belgium side Zulte Waragem where he was on loan from from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.



Salzburg are willing to allow the Mensah to go out on loan or leave permanently for their 34-year-old Captain Andreas Ulmer to get playing time.



His impressive performance last season has earned him suitors across Europe with the likes of Genk , Anderlecht and Club Brugge also showing interest.





