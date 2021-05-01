Top Nigerian footballer marries Ghanaian goddess

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nigerian footballer Paul Onuachu tied the knot with girlfriend Tracy Acheampong after dating for three years.



Tracy Acheampong, a Ghanaian living in Amsterdam did not know his husband was a footballer until he moved to Belgian side Genk two seasons ago.



Paul Onuachu played for Danish side Midtjylland before his move to Belgium in the summer of 2019.



“Has the champagne smell gone a bit here?”, Tracy Acheampong quizzed.



"When we enter, followed by a disarming laugh. The common thread for the two hours that would follow. Paul smelled really bad when he came home on Sunday night. But he was so happy and so was I.”



Paul Onuachu has been in terrific form for Genk in the ongoing campaign.



He has scored 29 goals in 33 appearances for the Jupiler Pro League side.