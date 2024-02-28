Top German clubs interested in Justin Diehl

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian youngster Justin Diehl finds himself at the centre of attention, with speculations surrounding his future at FC Köln intensifying.



Despite being overlooked by former coach Steffen Baumgart and spending much of the season in the substructure, Diehl's market value has remained steady, and recent standout performances have reignited interest from top clubs.



Diehl's desire for a change in environment has been no secret, with rumours circulating even before the start of the season. However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, the 19-year-old offensive talent has become an enticing prospect for several Bundesliga sides.



According to reports from Kicker, Diehl has garnered interest from Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, and TSG Hoffenheim, all of whom are closely monitoring his situation at FC Köln. The prospect of acquiring a promising player of Diehl's calibre for free has undoubtedly added to his appeal in the eyes of these clubs.



Despite uncertainties surrounding his future, Diehl remains focused on his performances on the pitch, determined to showcase his talent and attract potential suitors.



Diehl has made five appearances in the German Bundesliga this season.