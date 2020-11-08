Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Top GFA officials attend funeral of late Kwasi Owusu

Officials of the GFA at the funeral of the legendary footballer

Top Ghanaian football Officials and some ex-national stars are in Sunyani to mourn with the family of late Black Stars legend Kwasi Owusu.



A high-powered Ghana Football Association delegation led by Brong Ahafo Regional chairman Ralph Gyambrah, Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro and Kingsley Osei Bonsu attended the burial service of the late national star at the Victoria Park in Sunyani.



The legendary former Ghanaian footballer, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 after battling illness. He played and won silver in the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations in Sudan and captained Ghana for more than a decade.



He was captain of the Black Stars squad that finished second at the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations in Sudan and until 2013 was Ghana’s all-time top scorer, with 39 goals, a record currently surpassed by Asamoah Gyan.



At club level, he will be remembered for his days at Bofoakwa Tano FC. The Former captain of the Black Stars was a prolific goal scorer, his legacy and trajectory on and off the pitch will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed.



He was 72. May his soul rest in peace.

