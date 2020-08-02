Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Top European clubs chase Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley

Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley

Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley is on the radar of top European clubs as they seek to secure his services to boost their squads in the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com understands



The former Vision FC striker who reached mutual agreement to terminate his contract with SK Senica at the end of 2019/2020 season is being chased by top European clubs this summer.



In an interview with the 23-year-old intelligent and opportunistic striker,



"I came to an agreement with SK Senica to terminate my contract by mutual decision," he said.



"My agent since then has been receiving calls and offers from top notch clubs mainly in Germany, Austria and Belgium which I can’t disclose for now for some personal reasons.



"I want to use this opportunity to send a farewell message to the fans and management of SK Senica for giving me the rightful opportunity to develop and treated me as one of them always."



Sulley the "goal poacher" who is known for his great skill in taking advantage of the carelessness of his opponents due to his style of play and tendency to operate upfront will soon find a new home for the coming season.

