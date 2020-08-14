Top 8 free agents still available to Ghanaian clubs

Sports Features of Friday, 14 August 2020

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, several clubs in the Ghana premier league will go into the transfer market with financial limitations.



At such moments, getting players on a free deal could be a big factor in strengthening oen's club.



Luckily, there are still some quality players available on a free transfer. Accra Hearts of Oak, Ashantigold, and Asante Kotoko have all lost players as free agents, with the likes of William Opoku Mensah, Latif Anabila, James Akaminko, Joseph Esso etc now available to be signed on free transfers this summer.



Below are some players in the Ghana Premier League who are free in the summer transfer window.



Stephen Adams



Adams has proven to be a reliable goalkeeper with a string of decent performances in the Ghana premier league few seasons ago.



The 30-year-old is currently a free agent after failing to reach a deal with Olympics in the truncated season.







The former premier league winner could still offer two or three years of football at the top stage without any doubt.



Christopher Bonney







Bonney is likely to be the most sought out player on a free deal this Summer. The former Accra Hearts of Oak right-back has been on top of his game for the last couple of years but has left the Phobians after he released by the club after failing to secure a new deal.



Bonney, 28, is attracting big interest from Inter Allies but the player in his recent interview has stated he would favour a move outside Ghana.



Ahmed Adams







Adams has enjoyed a fantastic season in the truncated Ghana Premier League campaign with Berekum Chelsea but it is probably the time for him to move on after the expiration of his one-year deal.



It’s been reported that the former Asante Kotoko man is on his way to Ashantigold SC ahead of their CAF Confederation campaign.



Benjamin Agyare







Arguably one of the best centre-backs in the local game. Agyare joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Kpando Heart of Lions and established himself as the best in the game but he sustained an injury in 2018 which kept him away from the game.



The 26-year-old was recently released by the Phobians after failing to get a new contract from Accra Hearts of Oak.



James Akaminko







The defensive midfielder has already bid farewell to AshantiGold after seeing off his contract at the club.



Akaminko’s 3-year stints with the Elephants came to an end last month following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season. He has already issued a come-and-get-me plea to Asante Kotoko who have been following his exploits for the past two seasons.



Akaminko, who is a former player of Medeama SC and Tema Youth, played an influential role for AshantiGold during their CAF Confederation Cup campaign last season.



Latif Anabila







One of the most in-demand free agents on the market. Anabila left Ashantigold after the cancellation of the 2019/2020 Ghana premier league season.



Asante Kotoko is among the leading contenders to sign the 23-year-old central midfielder to boost their squad ahead of their 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.



Joseph Esso







The attacker is a free agent after being released by Accra Hearts of Oak. Esso, who joined the Phobians in the winter of 2018 after leaving Ebusua Dwarfs, scored 10 goals in 42 appearances for the 2000 CAF Champions League winners.



His current status has now put Asante Kotoko on red alert and rumours circulating in the local press indicate that he is one of the main players Kotoko want to sign for their next season campaign.



Latest reports indicates that, the Phobians are working to re-sign the talented number 10.



Shafiu Mumuni







The Black Stars B captain is a free agent after leaving Ashantigold. The 25-year-old has been on the radar of Asante Kotoko for a long time but his ties with AshantiGold made it difficult for him to join Kotoko.



But, his current status as a free agent has allowed Kotoko to open talks with him.



He is expected to play alongside Joseph Esso in a new striking partnership at Kotoko if their deals go through.

