Top 10 most valuable Ghana Premier League clubs

WAFA is the most valuable club in Ghana according to this report

The popular refrain is that there is no money in the Ghana Premier League. There are no sponsors. The game is unattractive.



Clubs barely benefit from their numerous investments. But a look at the GPL clubs shows that some have really made some massive investment in tangible assets.



According to an extensive research undertaken by Angel Fm 102.9’s Floodlight Sports crew led by Saddick Adams, the top 10 most valuable clubs in Ghana have a combined asset (both tangible and player values) is worth 77.15 million dollars.



The indices used by the team and some astute valuers in the analysis included tangible assets,



player value and excluding club supporter base, copyright, trademarks and goodwill.



The tangible assets focused on facilities such pitches, club houses, secretariat, vehicles, lands and other properties. The location and current value of facilities owned by the clubs factored in arriving at the final top 10.



It is worth mentioning that some clubs were not graded as a result of lack of collaboration or lack of assets registered in their names.



Here are the top 10 Most Valuable Clubs in Ghana in terms of tangible assets and current player transfer values



BEREKUM CHELSEA



PLAYERS COMBINED TRANSFER VALUE: GH? 8 MILLION



2 TRAINING PITCHES: GH? 210,000



CLUB SECRETARIAT: GH? 97,000



TEAM BUS KIA 25-SEATER (2009): GH? 159,600



SEMI GYM FURNISHED: GH?100,000



15 BEDROOM CLUBHOUSE PLUS SWIMMING POOL: GH?550,000



12 ACRES OF LAND: GH? 390,000



TOTAL= GH? 9.5 MILLION ($2.9 MILLION)



BECHEM UNITED



PLAYERS TRANSFER VALUE: GH? 3 MILLION



TWO TOYOTA LANDCRIUSERS: GH? 729,120



SEMI- FURNISHED GYM: GH? 134,200



CLUB SECRETATRIATE: GH? 430,000



TWO COASTER BUSES: GH? 372, 000



HYUNDAI 2014 MODEL (28-SEATER): GH? 220,000



6,000 SEATED CAPACITY STADIA: GH? 5.6 MILLION



BECHEM UNITED FARMS (Feeds Players) 200 Acres: GH? 820,000



CLUB SECRETARIAT: GH? 610,000



TOTAL= GH? 17.55 MILLION $3.1 MILLION DOLLARS



MEDEAMA SPORTING CLUB



60 ACRES OF LAND (DOMPEM 50+ 10 SAMAHU): GH? 2 MILLION



COASTER BUS: GH? 120,000



BENZ: GH? 430,000



TOYOTA HIGHLANDER: GH? 250,000



TOYOTA CAMRY- CEO: GH? 180,000



SECRETARIATE: GH? 7 MILLION



CLUB HOUSE (30 ROOMS): GH? 6MILLION



COACH’S HOUSE (3 BEDROOMS): GH? 579,000



MEDEAMA FM: GH? 7 MILLION



SENIOR TEAM: GH? 779,041 MILLION



YOUTH TEAM: GH? 300,000



TOTAL: GH? 23, 838,041 ……($ 4.1 MILLION)



ASANTE KOTOKO



18 BED ROOM (UNCOMPLETED CLUB HOUSE): GH? 2.8 MILLION



25 ACRES OF LAND: GH?5.2 MILLION



2 TRANING PITCHES AND TRAINING COMPLEX: GH? 1.2 MILLION



NISSAN PATHFINDER: GH?200,000



MERCDES BENZ: GH? 300,000



2 KIA SPORTAGE: GH?120,000



HYUNDAI H200: GH? 75,000



CLUB HOUSE (UNCOMPLETED): GH? 350,000



CLUB SECRETARIAT: GH? 750 ,000



HYNDIA (MINI BUS): 600,000



PLAYER TRANSFER VALUE: GH? 11,925,086.12



TOTAL = GH? 24,730 ,086.12 $ = 4.2 MILLION DOLLARS



LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS



CARL REINDORLF PARK: GH? 8 MILLION



2 CLUB HOUSES: GH?2 MILLION GYM: GH? 500,000



BUS: GH? 781,000



SECRETARIAT: GH? 300,000



PLAYERS: GH? 9 MILLION



TOTAL: GH? 25,481 ,000 $4.3 MILLION



ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK



SECRETARIAT: GH? 12,159 MILLION



POBIMAN (80 PLOTS): GH? 4 MILLION



NEW BUS: GH? 450,000



4 CARS: GH? 180,000



PLAYERS: GH? 13,263,932



TOTAL ASSETS= GH? 31,043,932 $5,371,329



LEGON CITIES



PLAYERS: GH? 8.06 MILLION



TRAINING FACILITY: GH? 320,000



FULLY FURNISHED MODERN GYM: GH?603,000



9 BEDROOM CLUB HOUSE AT EAST LEGON = GH?25.2 MILLION



SECRETARIAT= GH?8 MILLION



COASTER BUS= GH?113,120



2018 SCANIA MARCO POLO BUS: GH?1.12 MILLION



TOTAL ASSETS= GH? 51,964,120 $9.3 MILLION



ELMINA SHARKS



NDUOM SPORTS STADIUM – $10 MILLION



SECRETARIAT- $190,000



CLUB HOUSE (4 STOREY) – $500,000



CLUB HOUSE (2 STOREY) – $300,000



FIAT FOR MANAGEMENT -$46,000



PICK UP- $46,000



TEAM BUS- $225,000



SEA LIONS BUS- $110,000



PLAYERS: $1.35 MILLION



TOTAL ASSETS= GH?73,822,500 $12.75 MILLION



2. ASHANTIGOLD SC



LEN CLAY SPORTS STADIUM



SECRETARIAT



2 CLUB HOUSES



2 TRAINING PITCHES



3 BEDROOM APARTMENT (COACH)



STOREY BUILDING FOR STAFF



CEO’S APARTMENT



10 PLOTS OF LAND



2 TEAM BUSES



PLAYERS: $1.8 MILLION



TOTAL ASSETS= $13 MILLION



WEST AFRICA FOOTBALL ACADEMY, (WAFA)



WAFA STADIUM



-SENIOR STAFF RESIDENCE -15 ROOMS



ADMINISTRATION BLOCK- 12 OFFICES



ULTRA-MODERN GYM



GAME CENTRE -TRAINING PITCHES DORMITORIES



SCHOOL COMPLEX



DINING HALL



COLD STORE



WORKSHOP



TRANSPORT



MARCO POLO



MINI BUSES- MERCEDES MG C60-2



TOYOTA HIACE



SPRINTER



TRUCKS



PICKUPS



TOYOTA FORTUNA-4



NISSAN PATROL



-PLAYERS: GH?76,100,255



-GOMOA FETEH PROPERTY- $7 MILLION



TOTAL: $18,212,435





