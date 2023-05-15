Top 10 football tricks and the stars who popularized them

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Quality football attracts the most fans because it involves magical moments through the skills and techniques exhibited on the field.



The world has seen some great players who made football a fun-loving sport and have left a footprint for the younger generation to emulate by using a signature move.



Some of these unbelievable moments have been performed by kids as they grow up and eventually professionals in official matchups.



Some are essential to the sport and a player's skill set, but some are just outrageous and abhorrent.



Maradona Turn



This portrays one of the most popular moves in sports and there are many instances where it can be used.



To perform this, one pirouette over the ball as a way of beating an opposition defender and it is one skill every young kid practices.



The Cruyff Turn



Clipping the ball to the standing leg is a tough skill to perform, the reason why it needs constant practice to be able to use it practically in a match.



It was invented by Johan Cryuff.



The Ronaldinho Gaucho Snake



Many have attributed this skill to Ronaldinho, even though the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Rivelion also performed this during his playing days.



It is perhaps the hardest and one of the most difficult to pull because it requires swiftness.



The Ferenc Puskas Pullback



This is very common and easy to perform at all levels in football.



It was created by Ferenc Puskas, the most decorated Hungarian ever to grace the game.



The Juan Roman Riquelme Move



This is only attempted by most talented footballers because it is very difficult to pull off.



The Robinho Pullback



One can perform this in tight spaces if you have the balance and agility to match, reason why ex-Brazilian forward, Robson de Souza (Robinho) does it with ease.



The Scissor Kick



It is still unknown who first invented it but The Peruvians, the Chileans, the Brazilians, and the Italians all lay a claim to it.



Brazilian football legend, Edson de Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) was the most famous player to use it and made the world sit up and notice the move.



Jay-Jay Okocha and the Rainbow



Though there is no accurate inventor of the rainbow, ex-Nigerian playmaker, Jay-Jay Okocha certainly established and made it competitive in football.



The Step-over



Former Italian and AS Roma legend, Francesco Totti attempted it but it is unknown who invented it



However, five-time World Football of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo or Robinho are regarded as the two to have perfected it.



Kerlon and the Seal Dribble



The seal dribble was done well by Kerlon who played for Inter Milan. The former Brazilian was able to run for several yards whilst balancing the ball on his forehead, softly heading it to himself.



However, it is not fully endorsed but also not unattempted.







