Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Top 10: Ranking the greatest Africans to play for Chelsea and Arsenal

Essien and Mikel were part of Chelsea's Golden Generation

Ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final, Goal rank the greatest Africans to play for the Gunners or the Blues.





#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Auba has continued to prove himself to be an elite striker after arriving in English football from Borussia Dortmund.



He won the Golden Boot in Germany, and repeated that feat in the Premier League last term, netting 22 goals to tie with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the top of the scoring charts.



This season, he just missed out on reclaiming the award, losing out to Jamie Vardy by one goal, but could he still end the year with silverware?



#9 George Weah

Thanks to his reputation, Weah gets a mention on this list.



The only African to have won the Ballon d’Or, the Liberian powerhouse spent a successful year at Chelsea in 1999-2000.



He scored on his debut and went on to contribute goals in that season’s successful FA Cup triumph.



Few African players in history can match the kind of form and quality that Weah demonstrated with AC Milan in the mid 1990s.





#8 Samuel Eto'o



Eto’o arrived at Stamford Bridge in the twilight of his career but still showed glimpses of his ability in his 12 months at the club.



Having played for Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, he joined the Portuguese manager at the London giants in 2013.



He managed a memorable hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester United, one of his better performances for the Blues.





#7 Geremi

Geremi, another Cameroonian on the list, spent three years at Stamford Bridge and won two Premier League winner's medals under Jose Mourinho.



A hardworking-if modest-operator, the former Real Madrid midfielder was primarily a squad player during his time at the club but one that was loved for his attitude and leadership skills.



He achieved great success with the Indomitable Lions at the beginning of the century.





#6 Lauren



Lauren was a key player in two magnificent teams; perhaps most famous for playing his part as a starter in Arsenal's Invincibles, he also shone as Cameroon won consecutive Africa Cup of Nations, and picked up an Olympic gold medal.



A class act!





#5 John Obi Mikel



Mikel served the Londoners for over a decade.



In his long and distinguished career at Stamford Bridge, he won every competition worth winning both in Europe and domestically before moving to China.



He's currently a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.



#4 Kolo Toure



When Arsenal’s 'Invincibles' were at the peak of their powers, Kolo Toure was a rock in the heart of of their defence.



He formed a solid partnership with former Tottenham hero Sol Campbell and is considered to be one of Arsene Wenger’s most astute buys.



He was a no-nonsense, tough-tackling defender, and the Gunners have struggled to replace him since his departure.



#3 Michael Essien



Essien arrived at Chelsea in a big-money transfer from Olympique Lyonnais, and his stay at the London club was nothing short of magnificent.



The Ghanaian powerhouse redefined the defensive-midfield position as a whole and was also a very efficient full-back when needed.



His 17 goals and 168 appearances speak for themselves, even if injuries ruined the latter stages of his career.



The Bison later moved to Indonesian side Persib Bandung.



#2 Nwankwo Kanu



Kanu was one of the first successful Africans to grace the Premier League, and he did it in outstanding fashion with Arsenal.



The Nigeria striker was in a class of his own, winning the African Footballer of the Year award twice, three FA Cups, and the Premier league twice as a Gunner.



He also won the Uefa Champions League with Ajax and the Uefa Cup with Inter Milan, all the while impressing with his invention and glorious footwork.



#1 Didier Drogba



Drogba has been voted Chelsea’s best-ever player by the fans. That in itself speaks volumes of the impact he made at the London outfit.



Capable of the spectacular at any given moment, Drogba scored 136 goals in 381 appearances for the Blues and provided many a captivating displays in the famous blue shirt.



He is a bona fide Blues legend and was the key figure in 2012 as the Pensioners became the first London club to win the Champions League.

