Too much pressure at Asante Kotoko- Patrick Yeboah cries out

Asante Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah has admitted that playing for the Ghanaian giants comes with a lot of pressure as fans always make demands of players for results.



According to him, there is soo much pressure at his current club in comparison to the other clubs he has played for in his career.



“There is more pressure playing for Asante Kotoko than any other Ghanaian club, though there is the pressure at any team, the pressure at Kotoko is too much", he told MOTV.



"There is no team in Ghana with all due respect to them that will say there’s the pressure at the team than Kotoko. From the management, Supporters and everyone at the club need results including you the player, you need the results to boost your morale”.



"There is pressure in any team but Asante Kotoko pressure is on a different level altogether". He added.



The left-back joined Asante Kotoko from Ghana Premier League side Karela United and has failed to command a starting place under new boss Maxwell Konadu

