Too much pepper in Ghanaian foods - Kotoko's Ugandan striker cries out

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko's Ugandan International player, Steven Dese Mukwala, has mentioned that one of the challenges he has encountered in his spell here is finding joy in eating local cuisines.



Since arriving in Ghana in 2022 , Mukwala has been instrumental in their success, aiding them to a top-four position in the 2022/23 GPL season.



Opening up about his experiences with Asante Kotoko TV, the striker explained the challenges he faces, particularly concerning his food preferences and the weather.



“The only challenge I face in Ghana is basically from the food point – the ‘pepper’ because I don’t take pepper so that is really a challenge,” he told the club’s media.



“On climate, the sun is too scorchy in Ghana but this season, I am ready for everything and ready for the challenge," the 24-year-old stated.



Steven Mukwala emphasized his determination to swiftly adapt as he is focused on enhancing his performance in the upcoming 2023/24 football season.



He scored eleven goals for Asante Kotoko last season.



JNA/KPE