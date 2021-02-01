Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Too early to say Great Olympics will win the league – Gladson Awako

Captain of Accra Great Olympics, Gladson Awako

Captain of Accra Great Olympics, Gladson Awako has stated that it is too early for people to say the Wonder club will win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.



The 'Dade Boys' currently sit 4th on the table with 18 points after 11 round of matches with a section of Ghanaian football fans tipping the club to clinch the trophy.



But despite their impressive start to the campaign, the 2009 FIFA World Cup winner says there is still a long way to go.



Speaking to Kumasi based Wontumi FM, Awako said, “It’s too early to say Olympics will win the league because it’s a long marathon. We’ve played a few matches so far.”



“We will take game after game and see what happens at the end,” he said.



Great Olympics will face King Faisal in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.



