Too early to judge my performance - Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has disclosed that it’s too early for people to judge his performance in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Black Stars goalkeeper has come under criticism from fans after conceding 4 goals after three games in the Ghana Premier Leagues so far. Dauda biggest defeat this season was in the match week 2 game against Accra Great Olympics, 3-0.



However, the goalkeeper believes it’s too early for people to accuse him of conceding more goals.



Speaking in a recent interview, Dauda said, “It’s too early to tell me that, because a goalkeeper can concede five goals in a game.”



According to the former Ashantigold goalkeeper, he often does not find delight in winning games but rather comforts himself with his individual performance in a game.



“Sometimes, I can win a game but I will not be happy, sometimes I can draw a game and I can be happy because of what I did,” the Legon Cities goalkeeper stated.



He added, “I assess myself individually anytime I play a game because I don’t want to blame anybody that this is why I conceded,” he added.



Fatau Dauda kept a clean sheet in his last game against Medeama SC on match week 3.





