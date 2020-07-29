Tony Baffoe congratulates Ernestina Abambila on her transfer to Polish club

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana legend, Tony Baffoe has congratulated Ernestina Abambila following her transfer to Polish Women’s Division giants KKPK Medyk Konin.
The hardworking Black Queens midfielder has sealed a transfer to the side having parted ways with Spanish side Sporting Club Huelva following the expiry of her contract.
Commenting on a post from Ernestina Abambila on her Twitter page, ex-Black Stars player Tony Baffuor has congratulated her while advising her to combine education with her football career.
“Congratulations Ernestina and please always try and combine both education and football !-good luck”, Baffuor’s post said.
Ernestina Abambila has accepted her new challenge as she sets sight on achieving success with KKPK Medyk Konin.
The 21-year-old previously played for teams such as Thessaloniki, Assi IF, Mississippi Valley State University, and Youngstown State University.
New challenge, bigger goals ????????@medykkonin #trusttheprocess????????gh pic.twitter.com/2i2QEPowiC— Ernestina Abambila (@Eabambila15) July 29, 2020
