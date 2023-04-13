Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe and former Asante Kotoko coach, Adade Opeele Boateng have expressed total agreement with the views shared by former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah to the effect that football should be managed by footballers.



Stephen Appiah has been trending in the media space since Monday, April 10, 2023, after his explosive interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM which he bemoaned the rate at which former footballers are often neglected by the Ghana Football Association.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.



“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian," Appiah said on Sompa FM.



This comment from the legendary captain has been met with some criticisms by some officials of the GFA but Anthony Baffoe has said that everything Stephen Appiah said in the interview was correct.



"I totally agree with our Capitano @StephenAppiah," Anthony Baffoe wrote on his Twitter page while reacting to a video post of Stephen Appiah's interview.



Coach Opeele in a social post media called on people to respect Stephen Appiah for the huge contribution he has made to Ghana football.





One Wednesday, young boy Stephen Appiah was introduced in a game Kotoko led Hearts of Oak 3-1



He scored 2 goals to make it 3-3.

I went to his home at Chorkor that night & asked, Stevoo why did you do this to us? He said, I wanted to show Fabu PEPPER small



