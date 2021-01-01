Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Toni Baffoe hails Agyemang Badu as he retires from Black Stars

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe has paid tribute to Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who has announced his retirement from international football.



Agyemang Badu shared the news with his social media followers that he was finally calling time on his national team career on Thursday, December 31, 2020.



The midfielder who made his debut in 2008 had been absent from national team duties since 2017 and decided the time was right to call it quits and focus on his club career.



Agyemang Badu belongs to a generation of Ghanaian talents who were progressed into the senior national team after excelling with the U-20 side.



He played pivotal roles as Ghana won the U-20 AFCON and World Cup in 2009 and also helped Ghana make history at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



Baffoe who is currently the CAF Deputy General Secretary took to Twitter to pay his respects to his former colleague when news of his retirement broke.





