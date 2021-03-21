Tokyo Games: Ghana’s para-team to pitch camp in Inawashiro ahead of tournament

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inawashiro, a town in the Japanese capital of Tokyo will serve as pre-tournament host for Ghana’s para-athletes ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games.



This is after a deal was signed between National Paralympic Committee and the town to allow the nation’s para-athletes have access to world-class training facilities ahead of the global sports festival.



The agreement which was signed on Friday would see the para-athletes depart the country ahead of the competition to train in Japan.



Sampson Deen, the president of the National Paralympic Committee could not be more excited and grateful to the Mayor of Inawashiro, Hiroshi Zengo, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana and his staff for their efforts in pulling off the historic deal.



Touting the agreement as the first in the NPC’s history, Sampson Deen is hopeful that the pre-tournament training will enhance Ghana’s medal chances.



A historical context was given for the choice of Inawashiro as the town has connections with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.



“It is for this reason that the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research was instituted in his honor”.



“Today again, his birth town Inawashiro has also made history by becoming the first foreign community to open their doors to the Paralympic family from Ghana to embark on a Pre-games camping experience in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from August to September of 2021.



“We will endeavor to utilize this kind gesture shown us to raise the flag of Ghana very high and promote the Inawashiro Township and Japan as a country to the whole world” he expressed.



While satisfied with the land-breaking development, Sampson Deen appealed to corporate Ghana for support to help the team prepare adequately for the competition.



Frank Okyere, Ghana’s Ambassador to Japan commended both parties and hoped for a successful Games. He said the camping facilities are excellent for training, and the Embassy will continue to ensure cooperation between Ghana and Japan.



The Mayor of Inawashiro and the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana promised the NPC of nothing but the best treatment as hosts.