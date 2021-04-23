Tokyo Games: Botsyo Nkegbe, Yusif Amadu secure automatic qualification as NPC eyes more qualifications

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two Ghanaian para-athletes have made the qualification time for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.



Award-winning Botsyo Nkegbe has clocked a tie of 14.22 to secure automatic qualification in the 100metre wheelchair race.



Yusif Amadu also made a jump of 1.55metres which makes him a candidate for the games.

This was revealed by the Ghana Paralympic Committee in their newsletter dubbed the ‘NPC Press Updates”.



In para-powerlifting two Ghanaians have also made the qualification mark. Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku and Vida Antwi have secured their qualifications marks.



Despite making the time for qualification, their participation in the games is dependent on the times clocked by other athletes but hopes are high that they will both compete at the Tokyo Games later this year.



Below is the full statement



