Togolese official to handle Hearts of Oak-Real Bamako CAF Confed Cup second leg

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Togolese referee, Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona will officiate the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary stage match between Hearts of Oak SC and AS Real de Bamako.



He will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi, and Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou with Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the fourth official.



Match Commissioner for the game is Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria and Christiana Baah is the COVID-19 Officer.



The match has been scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is at 3:00 pm.



Hearts of Oak lost the first leg 3-0 in Bamako last weekend and are poised to overturn the result and keep their hopes of progressing to the next stage alive.



Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona - Referee - Togo



Jonathan Ahonto Koffi - Assistant Referee 1 - Togo



Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou - Assistant Referee 2 - Togo



Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe - Fourth Official - Togo



Alhaji Babagana Kalli – Commissioner - Nigeria



Christiana Baah- Covid-19 Officer - Ghana