Togo withdraws from hosting WAFU U-20 Championship

Togo has withdrawn its candidacy to host the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The tournament was scheduled to start on 18 November – 2 December, 2020.



Happy Sports understands that the government decided to pull out of hosting the tournament due to the high cases of COVID-19.



The government has written to WAFU, CAF and FIFA that it cannot guarantee the safety of the players, officials of the various teams thus the decision to withdraw the hosting rights.



The Black Satellites were in camp preparing for the tournament and will now have to break camp due to the postponement.





