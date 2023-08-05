Togo champions ASKO de Kara beat Medeama in CAF Champions League preparatory match

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana champions Medeama suffered a 1-0 defeat against Togolese champions ASKO de Kara in a friendly match at the Glowlamb Soccer Academy Park ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Champions League preliminary rounds.



The closely contested encounter saw both teams battling it out in the first 45 minutes, resulting in no goals.



However, in the second half, ASKO de Kara managed to break the deadlock, scoring the lone goal of the game.



Despite the Togolese side being reduced to 10 men later in the match, Medeama failed to capitalize on the numerical advantage and couldn't find the equalizer.



This recent defeat marks Medeama's second loss in friendly matches as they continue their preparations for the CAF Champions League campaign.



In a match played on Wednesday, the team faced a 3-2 loss against Ghana Premier League newcomers, Nations FC.



Medeama are preparing for the upcoming CAF Champions League Preliminary Round fixture against Nigerian side Remo Stars.



The crucial games against Remo Stars are scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Cape Coast Stadium, with the second leg taking place on Sunday, August 27, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ogun State.