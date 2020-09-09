Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Togbe Afede wants to make Hearts of Oak ‘one of the best paying clubs in Africa’

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV is not enthused with the current trend of the club’s best players leaving.



The club in recent years has been losing their best players after one or two fantastic seasons, with the issue as a result of meagre salaries they earn.



Recently their top striker Joseph Esso departed after they failed to meet his huge demands, while another striker is forcing a move away after receiving a lucrative offer from Qatar.



But, Togbe is determined to end the ‘disheartening’ trend by making the club one of the best paying clubs on the continent.



He made the comments during the unveiling of the club’s partnership agreement with StarLife Assurance.



“It’s disheartening to see players moving to other African clubs. So in the bid to get rid of that, we want to be among the best paying club, in Africa and of course, this partnership and others will go a long way to help the club”



“In a few months, Pobiman will be completed and it will be a special place and it is Hearts of Oak’s gift to the youth of this country. It must inspire not only the family but it must inspire all who aspire greatness in their chosen fields” he said.

