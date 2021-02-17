Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Togbe Afede, former Akufo-Addo appointee fingered in Hearts of Oak crisis

Togbe Afede is the biggest shareholder at Hearts of Oak

Saban Quaye, the team manager of Accra Hearts of Oak has mentioned the club’s Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede as one of the figures whose activities forced coach Kosta Papic to resign.



As confirmed by the club on Tuesday, Papic has left the club as a result of ‘personal reasons’.



Papic’s reason for quitting which he disclosed in an interview with Angel FM is that some board members were interfering in his works.



Also on his way out is the veteran Saban Quaye who as per report has been fired by the club.

In quotes attributed to him by 442GH, Saban Quaye cited Togbe Afede as being of three board members who exercised undue influence in Papic’s work.



According to him, Papic could no longer stomach the behaviour of the board members hence his decision to resign.



“Please add to the story that, I also mentioned the name of Togbe as one of the people influencing the coach’s work, I didn’t only mention Vincent Sowah Odotei, and Alhaji Akambi alone, I also told the board that the coach informed me that the pressure from board chairman was too much,” he said in an interview.



Saban Quaye also disclosed that he has not officially been informed of his sacking and that it will be an error on his part to resign.



‘Where is the letter sacking me? I have not received any letter, I am waiting for them, I made some mistakes in my earlier resignation from the club, and do not want to repeat that, if they think I deserve to be sacked, so be it”, he said.