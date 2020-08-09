Sports News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Today in sports history: Ignisious Gaisah wins gold at Africa Athletics Championship

Ignisious Gaisah took the lead with an opening jump of 8.24m

On this day 9 August 2006, exactly 14 years ago today, a dramatic last attempt saw Ghana’s Ignisious Gaisah win the long jump on day one at the Africa Athletics Championships at the Germain Commarmond Stadium in Bambous, Mauritius.



Gaisah took the lead with an opening jump of 8.24m and extended the lead at the fourth attempt with an 8.34m effort. However with South Africa’s Khotso Mokoena improving with each attempt, Gaisah skipped his fifth jump.



It all came down to the wire with Mokoena briefly taking the lead with an 8.45m effort. Gaisah responded with massive albeit wind-aided (+3.7) effort to win the contest with a leap of 8.51m. Algeria Issam Nima was third with a legal 8.24m.



“I know Mokoena improves as the contest progresses so I skipped the fifth jump to ensure a maximum effort in my final effort,” Gaisah said.



The World Indoor and Commonwealth Games champion went on “If it was not for the strong wind behind me I would have set the Africa record today. I want to assure Africa that I will give my all at the World Cup,” says Gaisah.



Elsewhere;



On this day 9 August 1997 (Exactly 23 years ago today) Ghana’s 4*100m Relay team (Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari, Emmanuel Tuffour) run national record of 38.12 in the first semi-fnal of the 6th IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Athens, Greece.



On this day 9 August 2007 (Exactly 13 years ago today) Future boxing world champion, Joshua Clottey scored a convincing ten round unanimous decision over two-time world title challenger Felix Flores night at the Hard Rock Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas. Flores was agressive, but Clottey showed good defense and landed the better punches. Scores were 97-93, 99-91, 100-90.



On this day 9 August 1936 (Exactly 84 years ago today) American Jesse Owens was part of the American 4 x 100m relay team that won gold in world record (39.8) at the Berlin Olympics; his 4th gold medal of the Games



On this day 9 August 1936 (Exactly 84 years ago today) Helen Stephens claimed the women’s sprint double at the Berlin Olympics having won the 100m and as part of the victorious American 4 x 100m relay team



On this day 9 August 1984 (Exactly 36 years ago today) Valerie Briscoe-Hooks beat fellow American Florence Griffith to win the 200m gold at the LA Olympics; completes the 200-400m double.



On this day 9 August 1992 (Exactly 28 years ago today) Future 6-weight boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya of the US beat German Marco Rudolph on points to win the lightweight gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics.



On this day 9 August 1992 (Exactly 28 years ago today) Cuban boxer Félix Savón won the first of 3 consecutive Olympic heavyweight gold medals when he dominated Nigerian David Izonritei on points at the Barcelona Games



On this day 9 August 2012 (Exactly 8 years ago today) Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt won the 200m at the London Olympics in 19.32 to become first to win 100/200m double in back-to-back Olympics



On this day 9 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) American swimmer Michael Phelps swum 1:53.36 to win the men’s 200m butterfly gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics; beat Japan’s Masato Sakai by 0.04 for his 20th Olympic gold medal



On this day 9 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her second gold medal of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 1:53.73 in the women’s 200m freestyle ahead of Sarah Sjöström from of Sweden and Australian Emma McKeon.



On this day 9 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) Hungary’s Katinka Hosszú recorded an Olympic record of 2:06.58 in the women’s 200m individual medley, her 3rd gold medal of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

