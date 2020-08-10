Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Today in history: Vida Anim wins gold at Africa Athletics Championship

Vida Anim finished with a time of 11.58seconds

On this day 10 August 2006 (Exactly 14 years ago today) Vida Anim won gold medal in women’s 100m at the 15th Africa Athletics Championships at the Germain Commarmond Stadium in Bambous, Mauritius.



Gold: Vida Anim – Ghana 11.58



Silver : Geraldine Pillay -S. Africa 11-67



Bronze: Endurance Ojokolo -Nigeria 11.95



On this day 10 August 2002 (Exactly 18 years ago today) The 13th Africa Athletics Championships was closed at Rades, Tunisia with South Africa topping the medal table with 11 medals (including 8 gold), followed by Tunisia and Kenya.



NB: Ghana finished 13th with 1 gold medal, 2 silver and a bronze medal.



On this day 10 August 1983 (Exactly 37 years ago today) American Carl Lewis won gold medal in Men’s Long Jump at the first IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Helsinki, Finland.



On this day 10 August 1984(Exactly 36 years ago today) The US beat Spain 96-65 to win the men’s basketball gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics; future ‘dream team’ members Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin featured.



On this day 10 August 1997 (Exactly 23 years ago today) The 6th IAAF World Championships in Athletics closed at Athens, Greece with the United States topping the medal table with 6 gold medals followed by Germany (5) and Cuba (4)



Medal Table Gold Silver Bronze Total



1.USA. 6 3 8 17



2.Germany. 5 1 4 10



3.Cuba. 4 1 1 6



On this day 10 August 2013 (Exactly 7 years ago today) Mo Farah won the men’s 10,000m in the first day of the 14th World Championships in Athletics in Moscow, Russia .



On this day 10 August 2008 (Exactly 12 years ago today) American super -star swimmer Michael Phelps won the 400m individual medley at the Beijing Olympics in world record time of 3: 03.84.



On this day 10 August 2012 (Exactly 8 years ago today) The United States female 4*400m Relay team of Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight and Carmelita Jeter raced away from their closest challengers Jamaica to take gold for the United States in a world record time of 40.82 at the London Olympics.



On this day 10 August 1949 (Exactly 72 years ago today) Ezzard Charles knocked out Gus Lesnevich in round 7 for heavyweight boxing title in New York.





