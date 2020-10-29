Today in history: Asante Kotoko beats Hearts 3-1 to win 2019 FA Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this day October 29, 2017, Asante Kotoko SC whipped arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 3-1 to win the MTN FA Cup trophy at the then Tamale Sports Stadium now called the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The first-half hattrick from striker Saddick Adams made it difficult for the Phobains to bounce back in the game as Thomas Abbey’s second-half strike couldn’t get the Phobians into the game.



Saddick Adams after the game became the 4th Asante Kotoko player to score a hattrick against Accra Hearts of Oak after Wilberforce Mfum-1961, Anas Seidu-1979, and Opoku Nti in 1983.



Accra Hearts of Oak who were the favorites going into the game under coach Frank Elliott Nuttall started with goalkeeper Ben Mensah, Fatawu Mohammed, Joshua Otoo, Vincent Atinga, and Richard Akrofi as the back four.



Leonard Tawiah, Malik Akowuah Patrick Razak, and Thomas Abbey were the midfielders while Winful Cobbina and Kwame Kizito led the attack.



Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefah, Ahmed Adams, Awal Mohammed, Jackson Owusu, Seth Opare, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Boahene, Obed Owusu, and Sadick Adams were the eleven-man of coach Steve Polack.



Watch the highlights of the game below:





