Today in history: Abedi Pele stars as FIFA All-Stars XI lose to Brazil

Klinsmann celebrates with Abedi Pele and Weah after the equaliser

On 14th July 1996, which is exactly 24 years today, Abedi Pele played for FIFA All-star XI as they lost 2-1 against the Brazil Olympics team in a charity game at the MetLife Stadium, New York, USA.



Abedi Pele and the then FIFA Player of the Year George Weah were the only African players who were selected into the team.



Roberto Carlos scored the match-winner after he took a pass from Bebeto and came in alone on the left side to score in the 78th minute to break a tie and lift Brazil to a 2-1 win over the FIFA World All-Stars. Carlos beat World All-Stars keeper Nelson Tapia at a sharp angle near the post from seven yards out. 'This win makes us stronger. We didn't practice as much at Giants Stadium as we would like but still performed well. Under the circumstances with the big crowd and the level of our opponent, we did well and we look forward to our next game against Japan,' Carlos said.



A record crowd of 78,416, the largest crowd at a sporting event in the stadium saw the match which paired the Brazilian under 23 Olympic Team with the FIFA World All-Stars, who were drawn from 14 different countries. Brazil scored the only goal of the first half when Bebeto, who was named MVP in the game, picked up a loose ball when the World All-Stars' first-half goalkeeper Jorge Campos made an initial stop of a Rivaldo through ball, but couldn't control it. It bounced to Bebeto up in the air, and he headed it into the net. 'This win was a good moral win for us. It will give us lots of confidence going into our first game in the Olympics. The more we play with each other the more in synch we will get,' Bebeto said.



"This was obviously a big win for us. Beating a team of this caliber will help us going to Atlanta and playing our first Olympic match against Japan. It's been a while since we played under such hot conditions. This will help us get acclimated to the weather in Atlanta which I hear is quite hot," said Brazil Head Coach Mario Zagallo.



In the 69th minute, the All-Stars tied the game when German Jurgen Klinsmann of Bayern Munich scored on a right-footed full volley at waist level 12 yards in front of the goal off a brilliant pass from Fernando Redondo on the left side.



"My goal wasn't that hard, the ball was perfectly prepared for me by Fernando Redondo,' said Klinsmann. 'We never enjoy it when we lose, but today was a wonderful ball game. Brazil deserved to win. It was easy to see the difference between the two teams."



Before Roberto Carlos registered the match-winner to give Brazil a 2-1 win.



Brazil was preparing for the Olympics and we just came together a few days ago. Brazil has a very good chance to win a medal,' FIFA Head Coach Richard Moller-Nielson said. Campos also played in the East-West MLS All-Star game, the only player to do so.

