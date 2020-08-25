Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Today in Sports History: Isaac Dogboe beats Hidenori Otake to defend WBO world title

Otake went down twice before the contest was waved off in the first round.

On this day 25 August 2018(Exactly 2 years ago today) Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe made the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title with a first round demolition of Japanese challenger Hidenori Otake.



Otake went down twice before the contest was waved off in the first round.



Dogboe (20-0, 13 KOs) blasted down Otake (31-3-3) with a good hook in the second minute of the first. Otake made it up, but another series of shots made his gloves touch the mat for the second knockdown – and the a nother flurry of big shots forced the referee to step in and wave off the fight.



Otake had never been stopped before in his career. His last defeat came in 2014, when he lost a twelve round decision to then WBA champion Scott Quigg.



Back in April 2018, Dogboe came on the world scene when he got off the mat to score an eleventh round knockout of previously undefeated Jessie Magdaleno to capture the WBO crown. And prior to that bout, Dogboe had knocked out the dangerous Cesar Juarez in five rounds in a final WBO eliminator.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.