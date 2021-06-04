Today in Sports History: Ike Quartey beat Crisanto Espana to win WBA welterweight title

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

On this day 4 June 1994 (Exactly 27 years ago today) Ghana’s Ike Quartey beat Crisanto Espana of Venezuela by technical knockout in round 11 of 12 for the WBA Welterweight title at the Palais Marcel Cerdan, Levallois-Perret, Hauts-de-Seine, France



Espana was hurt badly by Quartey early in the round and was only held up from going down by the ropes. The referee stopped the action and administered a mandatory eight-count to Espana.



Quartey quickly finished off Espana with a flurry, finished off with a right hand that sent Espana down.



As Espana was falling, his corner threw in the towel, and the referee immediately stopped the fight.



At the time of the stoppage, one judge had Quartey ahead, one had him behind and a third judge had the fight even



Location: Palais Marcel Cerdan, Levallois-Perret, Hauts-de-Seine, France.



Referee: Julio Cesar Alvarado.



Judge: Oscar Perez Carbonell 95-95.



Judge: Justo Vasquez Marcos 99-95.



Judge: Lou Tabat 94-96.