Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

Today in History: Osei Kofi sets new record in CAF competition

Osei Kofi is a two-time AFCON winner

On this day, August 24, 1969 saw Osei Kofi set a Ghanaian record by emerging the first player to score four goals in a CAF Inter-Club competition.



Kotoko on the day thrashed Saint Anne of Congo 5-1 in Kumasi with Osei Kofi scoring four times after Abukari Gariba got the opener for the Porcupine Warriors.

Saint Anne did hold Kotoko to a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Congo but Kotoko progressed to the quarter-finals and faced off against Young Africans.



Kotoko showed class by edging out the Tanzania side and progress to the semi-finals where they defeated on penalties by eventual winners, Ismaily.



Ismaily defeated Englebert now known as TP Mazembe in the final to win their maiden continental trophy.

