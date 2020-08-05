Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Today in History: New Edubiase United beat AshGold to win first major title

New Edubiase United lifted the FA Cup

On this day 5 August 2012 (exactly 8 years ago today) New Edubiase United won the Ghana FA Cup for the first time in the competition’s history when striker Ibrahim Moro’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over AshantiGold.



In a season of surprises, both teams defied the odds to make it to the final and it was Edubiase who again, held on to beat a spirited AshantiGold side, thus denying the Miners a second Cup success.



Edubiase won the Cup without conceding a goal in six matches after scoring 11 goals from the Round of 64 stage to the final.



Aside from earning the bragging rights over their rivals, the result at the Accra Sports Stadium also dashed coach Yaw Acheampong’s hopes of entering the record books of the Cup competition as a player and a coach.



Moro, who had been impressive struck 22 minutes after the two sides had returned from the break.



And his goal will go down in FA Cup history as the goal that secured Edubiase their first Cup success.





