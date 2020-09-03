Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Today in History: Kurt Okraku announces decision to contest for GFA Presidency

Exactly a year today in 2019, Kurt Okraku announced his decision to contest the Presidency of the Ghana Football Association.



The decision, according to the football administrator was borne out of extensive consultations and the desire to transform the football story in the country.



Kurt Okraku had been contacted by several football administrators to contest the seat following the exit of Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Following the decision to contest, Kurt launched his campaign manifesto, coming up with the slogan Game Changer which caught the sports landscape like a bush fire in the harmattan.



The then Dreams FC Executive Chairman threw a huge challenge to his competitors after the swashbuckling manifesto launch at the Eximbank Auditorium in Accra.



The decision was not only made, but also, strategic and systematic steps were employed to see the young and vibrant administrator cruising to victory as the GFA President.



About two month later after announcing his decision to contest, Kurt was elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association during the Extraordinary Congress of the GFA at the auditorium of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.



After three rounds of voting, Kurt Okraku won a landslide victory with 93 votes out of 117 votes.



Ironically, on the 1st anniversary of Kurt announcing his decision to be FA President, the Court of Arbitration for Sports has passed a verdict that is barring Wilfred Osei Kwaku ‘Palmer’ from ever contesting in any position in the GFA.



