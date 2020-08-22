Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Today in History: Junior Agogo dead

Junior Agogo became famous in Ghana at the 2008 AFCON

On this day 22 August 2019 (exactly a year ago today) former Ghana, Nottingham Forest and QPR striker Junior Agogo died at the age of 40.



Agogo began his footballing career at Sheffield Wednesday and spent time on loan at Oldham, Chester, Chesterfield and Lincoln before a stint in America with the Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes.



He returned to English football with QPR in 2002 and quickly joined Barnet, where he impressed to earn a move to Bristol Rovers.



Agogo enjoyed a prolific three-year stint with the West Country club before spending two years at Nottingham Forest.



A move to Egyptian side Zamalek SC followed in 2008, while he also represented Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol and Scottish side Hibernian before retiring in 2012.



Accra-born Agogo also earned 27 senior international caps for Ghana, scoring 12 times and helping the team to a third-place finish on home soil at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.



He was a standout player for Ghana at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil where he scored three goals in six outings as the Black Stars .



His notable contribution during the continental competition was his late match-winning effort that gave Ghana a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Nigeria.



He suffered a stroke in 2015 that left him with speech difficulties.

