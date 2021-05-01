Today In Sports History: Roy Ankrah defeat Ronnie Clayton to win the Commonwealth featherweight title

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

On this day 30 April 1951 (Exactly 70 years ago today) Roy “The Black Flash” Ankrah, who won the Gold Coast flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight titles, defeated Ronnie Clayton of Britain at the Earls Court Empress Hall, Kensington, London, the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth (British Empire) featherweight title.



On this day 30 April 2005 (Exactly 16 years ago today) Chelsea won their first top–flight title in 50 years, with a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium that gave them then record points tally of 95. Frank Lampard, who would go on to score a record 211 goals for the club, scored both goals.



Bolton: Jaaskelainen, Candela (Jaidi 77), N’Gotty, Ben Haim, Gardner, Hierro, Giannakopoulos (Pedersen 63), Okocha (Nolan 63), Speed, Diouf, Davies.

Subs Not Used: Poole, Fadiga.



Booked: Candela, Diouf, Jaaskelainen, Nolan.



Chelsea: Cech, Geremi, Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, Gallas, Tiago, Makelele (Smertin 90), Lampard, Jarosik, Gudjohnsen (Cole 85), Drogba (Huth 65).

Subs Not Used: Kezman, Cudicini.



Booked: Makelele.



Goals: Lampard 60, 76.



Attendance: 27,653.



Referee: S Dunn (Gloucestershire).



On this day 30 April 1938 (Exactly 83 years ago today) The first televised FA Cup Final took place between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End.



The 1938 FA Cup Final was contested by Preston North End and Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium. Preston, losing finalists the previous year, won by a single goal. This was their second win in the competition



After 29 minutes of extra time, it was still 0–0 and BBC commentator Thomas Woodrooffe said “if there’s a goal scored now, I’ll eat my hat”. Seconds later, Preston was awarded a penalty, from which George Mutch scored the winning goal; Woodrooffe kept his promise, though it was one made of cake and marzipan.



This was the first FA Cup final to be broadcast on television. It was a repeat of the 1922 FA Cup Final. This time the scores were reversed but once again a penalty was needed to separate the two sides.



Three of the players who participated in the final (Andy Beattie & Bill Shankly of Preston and Eddie Boot of Huddersfield) would all manage Huddersfield within 20 years of this final.



The last surviving member of the winning team was Bobby Beattie, who died in September 2002 at the age of 86.



On this day 30 April 2012 (Exactly 9 years ago today) Manchester City defeated Manchester United 1-0 in what is claimed to be the biggest match in the English Premier League’s history.



Vincent Kompany’s header gave a huge win over their title rivals on their quest to win the Premier League for the first time.



On this day 30 April 1976 (Exactly 45 years ago today) Muhammad Ali beat Jimmy Young in 15 rounds by unanimous decision at the Capital Centre, Landover, Maryland, USA for the WBA, WBC, The Ring, and Lineal heavyweight boxing titles.