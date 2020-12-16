Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Today In Sports History: President John Agyekum Kufour opens refurbished Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

On this day December 16, 2007 (Exactly 13 years ago today), President John Agyekum Kufuor inaugurated the refurbished and upgraded Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi amidst pomp and pageantry from the large crowd of people who thronged the stadium to witness the event.



The President earlier cut the tape to inaugurate a fountain donated by Consar, contractors of the project, and unveiled a commemorative plaque at the main entrance to the stadium.



In an address, President Kufuor said that the government was committed to the development of sports facilities in the country, and to this end, a 20,000 seating capacity stadium would be built at Cape Coast in the Central Region the following year similar to the ones at Tamale and Sekondi which would be replicated in the other regions.



President Kufuor commended the contractors for the additional facilities incorporated into the original contract and urged spectators to ensure that they handle the facilities with care while urging the authorities to also adopt sound management practices to maintain the facilities to stand the test of time.



He stressed the need for all and sundry to demonstrate goodwill and hospitality to people who would come to Ghana for the African Cup of Nations tournament the next year.



In a friendly international match between the nation’s Under-17 and their Ivorian counterparts, the Ivorians won the match 2-0. Both goals came in the first half with the Young Elephants scoring through a spot taken by Trilore Adama in the 32nd minute.



The Ivorians who dominated the game made their Ghanaian counterparts chase their own shadows in most parts of the match before scoring their second goal in the 38 minutes through Seri Jean Micheal.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.