Today In Sports History: King Faisal thump Power Dynamos 4-0 in CAF Confed Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

On this day 24 April 2004(Exactly 17 years ago today) Kumasi King Faisal routed Power Dynamos FC of Zimbabwe 4-0 in the second-leg of their CAF Confederations Cup second leg match played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Faisal, therefore, qualified for the next stage of the competition on a 5-0 goal aggregate having beaten their opponents 1-0 in the first leg match played in Zimbabwe two weeks earlier.



Faisal opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Abubakari Yahuza whose power drive beat goalkeeper Tafiadzwa Dure who failed to make a first-time save.



Spurred on by the early goal, Faisal continued to probe for more goals and nearly had it in the 19th minute but Kwabena Poku failed to connect Eric Gawu’s in-swinger.



Sensing danger, Dynamos brought in Munyaradzi Mashri for Andrew Chifamtazi in the 21st minute to strengthen the attack and it nearly paid off but Ednura Nutama’s erratic shot went off target in the 27th minute.



Faisal determined to carry the day raised the score to 2-0 in the 28th minute through skipper Hamza Mohammed who delivered a shot to the blind side of the goalkeeper.



The second goal did not however seem to dampen the fighting spirit of Dynamos as they counter-attacked and earned a corner kick in the 40th minute but failed to utilize it.



Abubakari Yahuza scored Faisal’s third goal in the 44th minute with a terrific shot that hit the roof of the net to end the half with three goals in favour of Faisal.



On resumption, it was Faisal who was still on top-flight as they came close to increasing the tally in the 60th minute but Eric Gawu’s shot sailed over the bar to the amazement of the crowd.



Faisal replaced Kwabena Poku with Godwin Ablordey in the 63rd minute but it was the visitors who threatened as they made attempts at goal in the 65th and 66th minutes to awaken goalkeeper Suraj Mohammed to make brilliant saves from Dynamos substitute Maxwell Dube’s free-kick and Mutama’s close-range shot.



Faisal again brought in Samuel Thompson for Abass Inusah in the 67th minute and Prince Antwi for Joe Agyemang Jnr in the 74th minute to strengthen the defense and attack.



The Zimbabweans sensing defeat, changed their pattern of play managing to hold the attacking machinery of Faisal at bay in a bid to beat down the scores but their attempt was not enough as Eric Gawu sealed their doom with an 87th-minute goal to bring the final score to 4-0.