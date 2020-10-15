Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Today In Sports History: Ghana thrash Nyasaland 12-0 in friendly

Wilberforce Mfum scored five goals on the day

On this day 15 October 1962 (Exactly 58 years ago today) Ghana defeated Nyasaland (now Malawi) by 12 goals to nil on their own soil.



The captain of the side Edward Jonah Aggrey-Fynn opened the scoring for Ghana before Agymang Gyau made it 2-0. Edward Acquah scored four goals, while Wilberforce Mfum netted five goals, and Salisu scored one.



Some soccer fans in Nyasaland described the Black Stars’ victory as “soccer massacre.” Others said it was “a solidarity match between two great nations of Africa.”



The Ghana team received a tremendous reception from the Malawi people.



In a speech after the match, Sports Director Ohene Djan declared that the Black Stars’ came not to conquer but cement and consolidate the great bonds of friendship and understanding between Ghana and Nyasaland.



To date, this remains Ghana’s biggest win in international football. The Black Stars beat Kenya 13-2 in 1965 but the winning margin is 11 goals which falls short of the victory in Malawi which was 12 goal margin.



When Ghana travelled to Malawi for 2013 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier on 13 October 2012, the Football Association of Malawi declared ‘War’ on Ghana ahead of the match by calling on Malawians to put on red colours to support the Flames for them to avenge the fifty-year-old defeat.



“50 years ago and to be exact, October 15, 1962, Gold Coast as Ghana was known, toured Nyasaland (Malawi) and mercilessly hammered our forefathers in the beautiful game of soccer by 12 goals to nothing; the national body’s commercial manager Casper Jangale said in a statement.



“Our forefathers did not reply at all back then as they were just picked from the streets and it did not matter at all.



“It matters now as our Flames are 90 minutes away from booking a flight to South Africa where the AFCON 2013 finals will be held.



“That is why Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is calling on our football army of supporters, clad in red Flames home jerseys to go to Civo Stadium this Saturday to avenge the humiliation our forefathers suffered at the hands of Ghana 50 years ago.”



Jangale added: “We need not just say words that we want Ghana to see red but show Ghana putting on red Flames jerseys which will be available for sale at all points of sale where tickets will be sold at only MK5,000(approximately $16).”



Unfortunately, for Malawi, Ghana beat them 1-0 in Lilongue(3-0 on aggregate) to become the first nation to qualify for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations alongside hosts South Africa.



Afriyie Acquah, who was making his first competitive start for the Black Stars scored the only goal of the match in the third minute.



Malawi failed to qualify for the finals in South Africa.



Elsewhere;



On this day 15 October 1964 (Exactly 57 years ago today) American sprinter Bob Hayes equalled the then world record 10.0 seconds to beat Cuban’s Enrique Figurola by 0.2 seconds and won the men’s 100m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.



On this day 15 October 1964 (Exactly 56 years ago today) American Al-Oerter won his third of four consecutive Olympic men’s discus titles at the Tokyo Olympics; beat Czech Ludvik Danek by 0.08m.



On this day 15 October 1964 (Exactly 56 years ago today) the US Women’s 4× 100m freestyle relay team of Sharon Stouder, Donnade Varona, Lillian Watson and Kathy Ellis swum world record 4:03.8 to beat Australia by 3.1 seconds and won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.



On this day 15 October 1968 (Exactly 52 years ago today) Al- Oerter of the US won the men’s discus in Olympic record 64.78m at the Mexico City games; Oerter’s unprecedented 4th consecutive Olympic discuss title.



On this day 15 October 1968 (Exactly 52 years ago today) British athlete David Hemery set a world record 48.12 seconds to beat Gerhad Hennige of West Germany and took the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Mexico City Olympics



On this day 15 October 1968 (Exactly 52 years ago today) American sprinter Wyomia Tyus won her second consecutive Olympic 100m title with a world record 11.08 seconds; beat teammate Barbara Ferrell by 0.08 seconds for the gold medal at the Mexico City Olympic Games.

