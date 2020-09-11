Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Today In Sports History: Ghana lose heavily to Saudi Arabia in friendly

The Black Stars lost 5-0 in the friendly match

On this day 11 September 2007 (Exactly 13 years ago today) Saudi Arabia thrashed Ghana 5-0 in a friendly international match at the King Fahad Stadium in Riyadh.



Despite the fact that they were missing Stephen Appiah, the Black stars fielded a strong side and a mistake from captain Michael Essien in the fifth minute allowed one of the stars of the Asian Cup Yasser Al Qahtani to open the scoring for the AFC Asian Cup 2007 runners-up.



Saud Kearairi scored the second goal in the 25th minute. Three second-half goals – from Yasser Al-Qahtani and two penalties taken by Saad Al-Karthi(57?) and Redha Tukar Fallatah (92?) added to Ghana’s woes.



This was Ghana’s worst defeat since the infamous “Bochum Massacre”, ( 6-1 defeat to Germany in 1993)



Ghana Line-up: Richard Kingson, John Paintsil, Hans Adu Sarpei/Nana Akwasi Asare, Francis Dickoh/Junior Agogo, Eric Addo/Ahmed Barusso, Michael Essien, Laryea Kingson/Andre Ayew, Anthony Annan, Matthew Amoah/Prince Tagoe, Sulley Ali Muntari.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.