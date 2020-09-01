Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Today In Sports History: Asante Kotoko thrash El Mahalla 3-0 in African Cup Winners Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

On this day 1 September 2002 (Exactly 18 years ago today) Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Egyptian side Ghazel El-Mahalla 3-0 in the first leg of their African Cup Winners Cup competition quarter-finals match played in Kumasi.



Kotoko, who have not won a continental cup in 36-years, started well and dominated most of the first half. Stephen Oduro got the first goal in the 29th minute from a free-kick



Hamza Mohammed added the second just before half-time.



Captain Ablordey added a third from a penalty after an Egyptian defender handled the ball in the box. The Oseikrom boys went through some anxious moments in the dying minutes, as the Egyptians had a goal disallowed, hit the crossbar and had a series of free-kicks and corner kicks



Kotoko Line up: Osei Boateng, Aziz Ansah, Godfred Yeboah. Isaac “Ninja” Owusu , Joe Hendricks, Mohammed Hamza, Michael Osei, Godwin Ablordey (Captain), Nana Arhin Duah, Shilla Alhassan, Stephen Oduro

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.